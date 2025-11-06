Tallahassee Urban League organizes food giveaway amid government shutdown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the government shutdown continues, local organizations continue to step up. The Tallahassee Urban League is now joining the effort with a food distribution this Friday.



The Tallahassee Urban League is partnering with groups like Second Harvest and Piggly Wiggly to put on this community distribution.

Demand for food assistance has increased sharply, with supplies running out faster than usual as many families lose access to SNAP benefits.

Watch the video below to find out why the Urban League's president says events like this are so important.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Tallahassee Urban League is teaming up with several community groups to ensure families don't go hungry during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

"The shutdown is messing a lot of people up. People are losing their homes. People are struggling. People are losing their jobs, can't make it, stuff like that, and it's kind of hard," neighbor Sammy Jackson said.

Every Monday, Second Harvest of the Big Bend brings food to the Urban League. But after this past Monday, their president and CEO, Curtis Taylor, realized just how large the need is.

"Most days we have food left over to maybe Tuesday or something. On Monday, because this food, this snap thing, all the food, it was gone that Monday," Taylor said.

The need became apparent for Taylor.

On Friday, families will have a chance to pick up free groceries thanks to a partnership between the Tallahassee Urban League, Second Harvest, Piggly Wiggly, Youth Arts Project, 211 Big Bend, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

"We're talking about senior citizens. We're talking about disabled individuals that are receiving food stamps now. They cannot receive their food stamp programs. That means now they can't go to the grocery store. That means they can't buy food for their family or buy food for their children, " Taylor said.

The food giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Piggly Wiggly parking lot on South Monroe Street, all to help people in need.

Volunteers from across the area are coming together to make sure no one is left behind during the shutdown, as many families continue to feel the impact because of SNAP benefits.

But that is not the only thing these families are struggling with.

"A lot of people are getting put out of their home. They can't pay the rent, can't pay the light bill," Jackson said.

