Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation collecting items for 12th annual toy giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation will hold their annual toy giveaway on December 14 at Jean Cox Stadium at the North Florida Fairgrounds where children can come and shop for free items.



The foundation hopes to meet and exceed their previous giveaway total of 4,800 toys.

Donations are being collected until December 10 and can be dropped off at multiple locations across the area.

Watch the video below to see how you can help donate.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A Tallahassee foundation is gearing up for its annual toy drive to help children in poverty communities have a great Christmas. The Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation gave out nearly 4,800 toys last year and hopes to match or exceed that number this year.

President Timothy Mosley says the foundation relies entirely on local business owners and private donations, with no grants.

"I've always said in life I wanna do what was not done for me for somebody else. My childhood and upbringings, it keeps me grounded and keeps me humble and it allows me to serve and do it at the best of my ability," Mosely says.

The toy drive event is December 14 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Jean Cox Stadium at the fairgrounds. Families will part in the stadium, get wristbands and tickets, then shop for toys. Children must be present to participate.

Donations are being collected until December 10. Below is the full list of drop off locations:



Morning Star Storage; 5086 Tennessee Capital Blvd

Canopy Road Cafe; 3196 Merchants Row Blvd

El Jalisco; 3197 Merchants Row Blvd

Camping World; 31300 Blue Star Highway, US-90

Gandy Printers; 1800 S Monroe St,

