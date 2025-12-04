LCSO: Florida inmate arrested for attempting to hire a hitman to kill relative while in jail

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County inmate is accused of trying to hire a fellow prisoner to kill a family member. That's according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Michael Morichelli, 40, was charged with criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder Wednesday.

The arrest comes after an investigation that began when another inmate reported the murder-for-hire plot.

Morichelli was already being held at the Leon County Detention Facility on stalking charges when he made the accused offer on November 18.

A deputy was notified by an inmate that Morichelli had offered money to carry out a murder, prompting the Criminal Investigations Division to launch an investigation.

Detectives learned that Morichelli allegedly offered another inmate $40,000 to commit the murder once released from custody. When the inmate declined, Morichelli later increased the offer to $50,000, according to investigators.

The investigation revealed that the intended victim was a member of Morichelli's family.

LCSO has not released additional details about the relationship or motive.

