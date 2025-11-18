Ian Rogers' boss speaks after missing truck found

SOUTHWEST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Ian Rogers and his new work truck went missing on August 26th, 2024. The truck belonged to Spartan Exteriors. Joe Webster, the owner of Spartan Exteriors, spoke on its recent discovery.



Joe Webster bought the work truck for Rogers barely 3 days before Rogers and the truck went missing.

The truck was recently discovered off of Old Plank Road in Leon County.

New details in a Wakulla County missing persons case. We're getting a look at the work truck Ian Rogers was last seen driving before he disappeared. Law enforcement officers are still trying to find Rogers.

Rogers' boss says that he last heard from him the morning of August 26, 2024.

"I was hoping for some closure, like some kind of evidence, something to show up that would lead to something else, finding Ian," said Rogers' boss Joseph Webster, the owner of Spartan Exteriors.

Joe Webster got Rogers this work truck just 3 days before Rogers went missing.

He says the truck was brand new when he bought it.

"That Friday, that truck pretty much just made it to the dealership," explained Webster. "It was kind of dirty. We bought it in the morning, and the dealership spent from 1:00 till 5:00 or 5:30 detailing it. It was absolutely spotless whenever Ian was able to drive it away at about 5:30 pm."

Rogers was supposed to go to a job site on Woodgate Way in Tallahassee, according to Webster. The truck, however, was last spotted on the corner of Apalachee Parkway and Connor Boulevard, until it was found off of Old Plank Road just south of Tram Road.

"I don't know why he would have went that way. If he was going to just go home, he should just drive around Capitol Circle and then turn on Woodville Highway or Crawfordville Highway and drive home," said Webster. "Driving further out the parkway to hit Chaires Cross Road and then cross all the way over Tram to Old Plank is just, you know, added 15-20 minutes to the drive."

Webster was the one who went to Rogers mom's house that day to see where Rogers was. He says Rogers not showing up to work was out of character, and he wanted to know if something had happened.

Webster says he himself has not seen this truck since it was found.

If you know anything about this case, please reach out to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 745‑7100.

