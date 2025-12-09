FIRST program from Apalachee Center brings mental health resources to local jails in Leon and Gadsden Counties

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Apalachee Center runs the FIRST program at the Leon County Detention Facility, bringing mental health resources to those facing incarceration.



LCSO said 55-60% of people they encounter at the Detention Facility are facing some sort of mental health issue.

The program has helped about 170 people in Leon County just this year.

How can we support those facing mental health challenges while dealing with incarceration? One partnership between the Apalachee Center and the Leon County Detention Center aims to intervene with resources to reduce recidivism.

"So they get trespassed, they come to the jail, they spend some time here, and we release them, they go back out, they do the same behavior over again, and it just becomes a vicious cycle and so anytime we have an opportunity to interrupt that, we do what we can," said Bradley Janowski, Director of Re-Entry and Inmate Programs with the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

That interruption comes in the form of the FIRST program — the Forensic Intervention and Re-Entry Services Team by Apalachee Center, connecting inmates with mental health support while they're in prison and showing them help is available upon their release as well.

"Our program really focuses on three things, and that's employment, housing, and social security benefits if that's something that they qualify for," said Jasmine Queen, Associate Director of Forensic and Residential Services with Apalachee Center. "Then we also have primary care services. So anybody with medical issues, we're able to help them there as well."

So how does it work?

Apalachee Center said each person that enters the Detention Facility is screened upon arrival using an intake form containing questions like "Do you currently feel that other people know your thoughts and can read your mind?"

Depending on the answers to those questions, the person will be referred to the jail liaison from Apalachee Center.

Then that person will work with that liaison while they're in jail to set them up for long-term services.

The program has helped about 170 this year.

"So I think it's them knowing that they have somebody in their corner to actually help them and lead them on how to do things," said Queen. "Like, disability is very confusing if you look at a disability application. So having a case manager that sits there with them and helps them get through that process is what they appreciate most."

Upon release from jail, Apalachee Center also provides help that includes group therapy, benefits restoration, and finding housing.

This program is available in both Leon and Gadsden Counties. More information can be found here.

