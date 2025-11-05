TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest will host another food distribution on Thursday, feeding 1,000 families, as SNAP benefits remain reduced.



The government shutdown is now the longest one recorded in US history.

That's affecting benefits like SNAP from being distributed. The USDA announced that benefits will be cut in half for November.

Watch the video below to see how volunteers are stepping up to help Second Harvest meet needs.

"PEOPLE NEED TO EAT:" Volunteers help Second Harvest prepare for another emergency food distribution

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Work continues at Second Harvest of the Big Bend while SNAP recipients still deal with uncertainty and lessened benefits as the government shutdown continues, marking it the longest one in U.S. history.

The sound of community stepping up to meet continued food needs, as the government shutdown, now the longest in U.S. history, affects SNAP recipients.

The USDA confirmed that recipients will only get 50% of their usual amount for November. For an average family, that's about 50% of their usual amount for November.

"It's just heartbreaking to see people losing their benefits," said volunteer Matt Pellegrino. "People need to eat, that's all there is to it."

Volunteers, like Pellegrino, have been helping box up food for emergency food distributions by Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

"It's very much needed," said Pellegrino. "There's a lot of need out there. There's a lot of people who are doing without, making impossible decisions."

Another distribution will take place on Thursday, feeding 1000 families.

"Our partner agencies are seeing an enormous influx of phone calls from neighbors in need," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. Also, people that have never before needed the support from Second Harvest."

Ellsworth said cars will be filled with protein, fresh produce, dry goods, milk, and eggs.

Second Harvest can buy about four meals with every dollar donated.

Ellsworth said they're continuously grateful for volunteers and monetary donations.

"We really need those right now," said Ellsworth. "It helps us purchase large quantities of food so we can serve more and more families."

The next food distribution is on Thursday, beginning at 4:00 p.m., and will last until supplies run out.

You can also donate to our turkey drive, that will help us ensure families have food for the holidays as well.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.