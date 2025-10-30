Volunteers prepare for mega food distribution Saturday set to feed 1500 families, as SNAP deadline looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Volunteers are boxing up food in preparation for a mega food distribution on Saturday, set to feed 1500 people.



Second Harvest of the Big Bend and ABC 27 are teaming up for the distribution.

SNAP benefits are still expected to run out November 1st, leaving over 36,000 residents of Leon County struggling.

Watch the video below to hear from volunteers about why they wanted to get involved in helping the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With SNAP benefits still expected to run out on November 1, our community has been rallying to help feed neighbors. Here at Second Harvest of the Big Bend, volunteers are packing up boxes for our emergency food distribution on Saturday, an initiative that will feed 1500 families.

Volunteers on a mission to help feed neighbors, that's as the community steps up to help those set to lose SNAP benefits on November 1.

"Actually, the other night we saw you on the news channel and we realized what a big need there is in the community," said volunteer Meredith Russell. "I think we just felt called to help, and our neighbors are in need having food and security is one of the hardest things I can imagine."

Volunteers, like Russell, are filling boxes this week with a variety of food items to be given away at a mega food distribution this Saturday, a team effort by Second Harvest of the Big Bend and ABC 27.

"Macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, different vegetables, just a variety of things to help people get through the weekend," said volunteer Mary Schuler, describing some of the items to be distributed.

That's as nearly 3 million Floridians, over 36,000 in Leon County, will be left without their SNAP benefits from November 1 due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Families will be losing an average amount of $332 per month.

Schuler has been helping Second Harvest for 10 years, but she worries the cut-off is going to spike the need.

"I have real concerns about children, and especially seniors, going without food," said Schuler. "It just feels like if I can give a little bit back of the things that we enjoy, I'm more than happy to do that, and it's just a little bit of time and energy on my part, but if it can help someone who is really in need, it's worth every second of my time."

Second Harvest said these supplies were going to fill their Thanksgiving boxes, but need to be used now. You can help them replenish their resources by donating via the QR code below.

Neighbors can drive into the old Sears parking lot at the Governor's Square mall from 7:00 a.m. on Saturday to pick up food. The event will last until supplies run out.

