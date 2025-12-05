TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The FAMU Federal Credit Union is spreading holiday cheer through a local toy drive benefiting children in Southwest Tallahassee.



The credit union is collecting new, unwrapped toys for children ages 6 months to 5 years.

All donations will go to Sprouting Kids Academy in Southwest Tallahassee.

Watch the video below to hear from those leading the Toy Drive.

FAMU Federal Credit Union launches Christmas toy drive for local daycare children

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

'Tis the season of giving. A Credit Union in Southwest Tallahassee is trying to make Christmas special for a daycare down the street.

The FAMU Federal Credit Union began its Christmas Toy drive this week, accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys for children ages 6 months to 5 years old.

The donations will go to the Sprouting Kids Academy in Southwest Tallahassee.

Torina Jones, a co-head of the drive, told me, "We wanted to show our appreciation to kids to let them know that we are here for them and that we are glad that we can do this project to help support them."

And Victoria Holmes, who also co-spearheading the project, told me about the drive's impact on the local community.

"So one of the great things about this is toy drive is that not only are we just donating to the children at Sprouting Kids Academy, we're also donating to the daycare Sprouting Kids Academy. So every child, no matter what age group, from six months until five years old will have a toy for each class and each cycle of kids," said Holmes.

And Holmes left a message for the community.

"Whether you member, whether you belong to a church or any affiliation, you are welcome here. Please come on down and donate a toy to our toy drive," Holmes added.

And you can drop those toys off at the 1610 South Monroe Street location

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.