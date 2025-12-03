Leon County Sheriff's Office Clears Deerlake Middle School Teacher After Investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has concluded that allegations against a Deerlake Middle School teacher were 'unfounded' following a comprehensive investigation.

Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna released a statement addressing the conclusion of the investigation and emphasizing the district's commitment to taking student concerns seriously.

"We want to be absolutely clear: we will always take our students seriously. Any concern brought to us will be listened to with care and investigated to the fullest extent. That commitment will never change," Hanna said.

The superintendent expressed concern about how quickly rumors spread online before the investigation was complete.

"The speed at which rumors surrounding this incident circulated online before the facts of this situation were known is truly disheartening. Misinformation spreads quickly, and it can cause unnecessary fear, confusion, and harm to individuals and our school community," Hanna said.

The district's focus remains on supporting students, protecting staff, and maintaining safe learning environments. The superintendent thanked Deerlake families and the broader community for their patience during the investigation process.

