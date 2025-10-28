Teachers return to work, parents find relief as Head Start programs reopen in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Emergency funding from CSC Leon brought Head Start teachers back to work this week and restored stability for families after the government shutdown forced local centers to close.



Four Head Start centers reopened, supporting over 300 children and easing stress for working parents and grandparents.



CSC funding keeps doors open through Thanksgiving with hopes federal aid resumes before another closure becomes necessary.



Watch the video to see how the reopening of the centers is changing the lives of kids, parents, and teachers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Due to the government shutdown, Head Start programs in our area closed their doors Friday, and many families weren’t sure when they’d reopen.

Those programs are back, and the Children Service Center of Leon County is helping provide relief.

The doors at four Head Start programs are open again, after being forced to close due to the government shut down, leaving parents and grandparents like Bonita Walker scrambling.

“It also means the possibility that I may have had to quit my job to go home and watch my grandkids,” Walker said.

For families like the Walker's, even one day without care created tough choices, like missing work, losing income, or leaving grandchildren in an unstable situation.

Thanks to emergency funding from CSC Leon, children are back in class, and teachers like Shalyndria Corker are back at work.

“They were very excited, giving a lot of hugs and saying things like I missed you,” Corker said.

Corker says reopening is more than just returning to routine, it meant returning to purpose.

“I am just happy that we are able to serve the kids again,” Corker said.

CSC Leon is providing up to $300,000 in emergency funds, split into two rounds of $150,000 to keep four area centers operating. That money covers teachers, staff meals and supplies, helping more than 300 children and their families.

“The community support has been great. There are people who probably never heard of Head Start. People who did not know how important child care was," Darrel James, Head Start Director, said.

That money covers teachers, staff, meals, and supplies, helping more than 300 students and their families.

Walker says she's grateful for that support and for the peace of mind it brings.

"It makes you sleep a little easier at night knowing that they have a place to go while we work ad support them," Walker said.

The funding is expected to keep the doors open through Thanksgiving and maybe a few days after. Families hope the federal government resolves the ongoing shutdown before funds run out again.

Director James says they are actively working to get Jefferson and Franklin, the other two head start programs back up and running.

If the government shutdown extends beyond Thanksgiving, Director James said CSC Leon may be able to help one more time, but if not, they will unfortunately have to close their doors again.

"These programs are needed by families. They cant survive without them," said Walker.

Head Start programs will run on their regular schedule 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. but there won’t be any extended day care for now.

