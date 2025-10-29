Teacher salary increases in the spotlight by Fla. Education Commissioner, LCS, LCTA still to negotiate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Pressure mounts from the State as Florida's Education Commissioner speaks at a Leon County School Board Meeting Tuesday night.



Leon County Schools and the Leon Classroom Teachers Association will go back to the bargaining table to discuss teacher salary increases.

The next bargaining session is set for November 12, according to LCTA President Scott Mazur.

Watch the video below for a breakdown of the State's criticism and where negotiations lie.

Teacher salary increases in the spotlight by FL Education Commissioner, LCS, LCTA still to negotiate

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Teacher salary increases are in the spotlight with the State's Education Commissioner applying pressure, that's as negotiations between the district and the teachers union go back to the bargaining table.

The Leon County School District and the Leon Classroom Teachers Association will negotiate again at the bargaining table as pushing for more money remains a top priority for union and non-union members.

"The survey was very clear. Overwhelmingly, salary is the primary issue," said Scott Mazur, President of the Leon Classroom Teachers Association (LCTA).

The results of the survey follow the instructional bargaining unit voting not to ratify the deal that would have amounted to a pay increase of about $40 a paycheck, made possible through state funds.

However, pressure continues to mount from the State.

Florida's Education Commissioner, Anastasios Kamoutsas, caused a stir at the Leon County School Board meeting Tuesday night, speaking out to criticize the slow rollout of teacher pay increases.

"One would expect the Leon County School Board to allocate these funds responsibly to support teachers and enhance student outcomes," said Kamoutsas during the meeting.

Does the State's pressure change anything for you guys in terms of pushing you towards wanting to reach a deal sooner?

"No," said Mazur. "I mean, state pressure is state pressure. That's because they have some talking points they would like to perpetuate. We're here to work for the people that are working for our children."

"No, it doesn't," said LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna. "The pressure, I don't feel that. I don't think our union feels that. I don't think our teachers feel that. At the end of the day, we want to do what's right for our teachers here in Leon County and what's best for our community."

Both Mazur and Hanna said they hope to have productive conversations that won't lead to an impasse.

The District said they are also looking into raising the millage rate for teacher salaries. It's a measure that would go on the ballot and need to be approved by voters in the 2026 midterms.

"We can't rely on the state. We can't rely on the legislature," said Hanna. "We have to take matters into our own hands to support our teachers who wake up every single day to make a difference in a child's life."

Mazur said the next bargaining session is set for November 12th.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.