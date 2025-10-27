Leon County seniors at risk as deadline for SNAP benefits funding approaches

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local nonprofits are mobilizing to support seniors as the federal shutdown threatens to disrupt SNAP benefits and deepens hunger concerns across the Big Bend.



Elder Care Services has lifted monthly visit limits, allowing seniors to receive food Monday through Friday until SNAP benefits resume.



Good News Outreach is coordinating one-on-ones with seniors to address mobility, access, and nutritional needs.



As the government shutdown drags on, thousands of Floridians are bracing for the loss of SNAP benefits, and seniors are among those most at risk.

At Elder Care Services, the need for food assistance is already growing.

Normally, seniors can only visit the pantry once a month, but to help during this difficult time, the organization has adjusted its program to make food more accessible.

Jocelyne Fliger, Elder Care Services' CEO and President, says they are here to help.

“People 60 and older can access our food pantry when we are open Monday through Friday 8:30 to 5:00, and we will be waiving those limitations on how many times they can access it until the snap benefits are released,” Fliger said.

Elder Care isn’t the only group lending a hand.

Good News Outreach also provides affordable senior housing and a food program.

Talethia Edwards, the Good News Outreach Executive Director, says they've been working one-on-one with each senior they serve to make sure personal needs are met.

“Each of the seniors that we serve in our programs to figure out what are their needs, what are their concerns, and how can we be of help? How can we connect them to resources? Because we are limited in the services that we offer, but who is out there that are their supports so that seniors can connect and get what they need in the process?” Edwards said.

SNAP benefits are expected to be cut off on November 1, leaving many residents in a difficult situation.

As more people turn to these organizations for assistance, they are preparing to ramp up support and meet the growing need.

"We do senior meal delivery, so there are some seniors who are mobility challenged in a way that they can't get out of their homes to actually get additional food. We have to think about all of those things as it relates to our seniors. It's multifaceted, not just having the food, but how do they get access to the food?" Edwards said.

And as the community feels the strain from the shutdown, Fliger says, "It is important for us to all come together when people are affected by these changes.”

Elder Care Services is also hosting a special event called Oktoberfest this Sunday, giving the community a chance to come out and give back to help seniors in need.

The organization’s food pantry is funded entirely by community donations, and they say every contribution helps keep shelves stocked and meals on tables.

