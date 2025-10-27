CRA approves $5 million to add sidewalks, other improvements on South Meridian Road for pedestrian safety

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More sidewalks and other improvements are coming to South Meridian Street after The City of Tallahassee’s Community Redevelopment Agency approved $5 million of funding unanimously Thursday.



The agency is currently in the design phase while construction is set to start in fall 2028 and be done in fall 2029.

General Lee Mitchell III says he walks South Meridian Road every day.

But he says it comes with risks.

“I walk it day and night,” Mitchell said. When the cars be coming up and down the road, it's a great chance that somebody get hit.”

The Meridian Street Pedestrian and Street Safety project hopes to address that issue.

It’s a $5 million project and could add half a mile of 6-foot sidewalks on both sides, a 10-foot multi-use path, trees and fill ditches.

It will extend on South Meridian from East Orange Avenue to East Magnolia Drive.

The City of Tallahassee’s Community Redevelopment Agency board approved the plan Thursday.

“Right now, people are having to navigate sidewalks on one side,” Williams-Cox said.

CRA Board Chair Dianne Williams-Cox says the project is necessary as more families move in.

“The number of people who will be needing to transport up and down there is going to increase, and so, we're trying to provide safe passage because we're hoping that families with children will have those necessities,” she said.

Pedestrian risks remain high as TPD says Tallahassee ranked as one of the top 10 cities in the state for traffic crashes involving pedestrians.

Fifteen pedestrians have been injured this year with two fatalities.

ABC 27 requested specific stats for accidents pedestrian involved accidents on South Meridian Road from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

But haven’t heard back yet.

The project fits in with other mobility improvements in the southside like the Blueprint Orange-Meridian Placemaking or community park project and the city’s Southside Transit Center.

“The southside has needed these types of improvements for many, many years,” Williams-Cox said.

“We’ve been representing for a long time, and to get this type of help, it means a lot,” Mitchell said.

The project is still in the design phase.

Construction is scheduled to start in fall 2028 and be done in fall 2029.

