Cold weather shelters open as temperatures are set to plummet over next few days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Emergency shelters will be opening as cold-weather shelters for neighbors looking to escape the cold weather.



The Kearney Center is expecting their number of clients to rise from around 100 to 400 on Tuesday night.

The Kearney Center said they are ready to serve hot meals, provide hot showers, and help our community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's going to be important to stay wrapped up over the next few days, that's as the cold weather returns and emergency shelters are preparing for an influx of people. The Kearney Center said they are preparing for the possibility of 400 people needing to seek shelter.

All hands on deck at The Kearney Center, as they open as a cold weather shelter through Tuesday.

"I just check the numbers and I kind of make sure I got more than enough for the meals that's coming up," said Chef Jeffrey Williams.

Services will include hot showers, laundry services, and hot meals.

"We try to make sure, especially now that it's cold," said Williams. "That we let people know they can come on in and get a hot meal. You know, just get out in the cold weather, you know what I mean?"

Leadership said clients numbers could jump from 100 people to 400 people Tuesday night as they look to escape the cold.

"We've added additional staff overnight, and then to help get the people here a little earlier, we already have our outreach team out trying to encourage those that are living in encampments to come on in," said Sonya Wilson, Executive Director at The Kearney Center.

Intake is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., but Wilson said they are encouraging people to check in whenever so they can avoid any wait lines.

"We've already got the bedding stacked out so people can pick up their bedding and go straight to bed. So we're ready," said Wilson.

Wilson added they have volunteers on call to help with large numbers of people.

If you're a single adult, you should seek shelter at The Kearney Center. Youth should go to 2407 Roberts Ave, and families should go to the HOPE community. These places will be cold-weather shelters through Tuesday night.

