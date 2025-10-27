Second Harvest, ABC 27, and other organizations working to feed families as SNAP benefit deadline looms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend, ABC 27, and other organizations are working to step up to feed families as the cut off date for SNAP benefits looms.



Second Harvest and ABC 27 are teaming up to host an emergency food distribution on Saturday in the old Sears parking lot at the Governor's Square Mall. That's as SNAP benefits are set to run out on November 1.

According to Second Harvest of the Big Bend, over 100,000 people in the Big Bend rely on federal food assistance programs.

Non-profits are gearing up for high demand amid federal food assistance shortages as SNAP benefits are set to run out on November 1, leaving families facing enormous challenges.

SNAP benefits will not be renewed on November 1. USDA confirming this in a post on their website which reads in part: "Bottom line, the well has run dry."

This leaves almost 3 million Floridians that rely on SNAP benefits wondering how they're going to make ends meet. Organizations said they're noticing demand increase already.

"I've actually seen some people show up right before work when I'm arriving," said Jeremy Bridges, Community Relations and Volunteer Coordinator at The Salvation Army. "They've been standing outside asking for food.

Lieutenant Omar Lugo with The Salvation Army said this month they served 175 people. Lugo said they are expcting that number to grow to 400 in November due to impacts from the government shutdown.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend said their partners have already started asking if there is extra food available, so they've made a logistical change.

"Last week all of our food for Thanksgiving arrived and we're just not going to wait," said Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend. "We're going to go ahead and box it all up and distribute it this coming weekend."

This Saturday, ABC 27 is teaming up with Second Harvest for an emergency food distribution to give away food to 1000 families.

"So we're hoping that we're able to gear up and provide some support, some hope, some semblance of support for people that come Friday are going to be really put in a tough spot," said Ellsworth.

Ellsworth said the food that was originally allocated for the holidays will need to be restocked so they're looking to the community for any help with donations, with the holiday season just around the corner.

"So if there's ways to make financial contributions, sponsorships, we would love to see our community kind of like help us replenish that food so we can hit the ground running next week and start packing up food for our Thanksgiving distributions," said Ellsworth.

The emergency food distribution for families will be on Saturday beginning at 7am in the old Sears parking lot at Governor's Square Mall while supplies last.

