TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Community leaders in Tallahassee are spreading holiday joy with hundreds of families receiving gas cards



A show of gratitude this Thanksgiving season continues across Tallahassee.

Community leaders came together to support neighbors in need.

Watch the video below to learn how many families were helped and what’s planned next.

Tallahassee community leaders provide gas giveaway, plan laptop donations for holiday season

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More than 200 cars lined up Friday morning for a $30 gas giveaway at the Circle K on Orange Avenue and South Monroe.

It was part of a weeklong series of gratitude-focused events led by community partners including FAMU Interim President Timothy Beard, Pastor Greg James with Reclaiming the Land, First Lady Casey DeSantis with Hope Florida, and Freddie Figgers of the Figgers Foundation.

Organizer Pastor Greg James says the goal was simple: give families a break during a difficult holiday season.

“The thing that really meant so much to me, was the fact that something as simple as gas meant so much to well over 200 people we were able to serve this morning,” James said.

Up next, the group will donate 25,000 laptops to children and young adults in rural areas before Christmas. The computers will automatically connect to the internet at no cost and are Children’s Internet Protection Act–compliant, which means children are protected from inappropriate and harmful material online.

The devices will benefit neighbors in multiple counties including Madison, Gadsden and Jefferson.

James says they will continue these efforts into the Christmas holiday with another gas giveaway planned for mid-December in Gadsden County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.