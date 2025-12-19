Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Programming Note: ABC 27’s over the air signal unavailable for some viewers on Saturday

Viewers who watch WTXL ABC 27 over the air with an antenna will experience a temporary outage early Saturday morning due to work at the station’s transmitter site.

The signal will be interrupted at 12:35 a.m. and is expected to return sometime between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Cable and satellite customers should not be affected.

We apologize for this inconvenience.

If work takes longer than expected, viewers can access our news programming via www.wtxl.com or via the WTXL news app on their preferred digital devices.

