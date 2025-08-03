Junior League gives local students a head start with annual back-to-school event

TALLAHASSEE, FL. (WTXL) — The Junior League of Tallahassee hosted its 29th Annual Kids’ Boutique, serving 150 children referred by school counselors based on need on Saturday.



Families shopped for free clothes, shoes, and underwear before heading to a community fair with backpacks, food, and local resources.



Dozens of volunteers and community partners came together to ease the financial burden of the back-to-school season for local families.

Watch the video to hear from one parent on how this annual event is a lifeline for families who are just trying to make it.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Back-to-school shopping can be stressful, but for 150 families in Tallahassee, it just got a lot easier.

I'm taking you inside this year's Kids' Boutique event, where children are walking out with new shoes, fresh outfits, and backpacks full of supplies thanks to a city-wide effort led by the Junior League.

The Kids' Boutique is a back-to-school tradition now in its 29th year, organized by the Junior League of Tallahassee, a women-led group that focuses on service, leadership, and helping families across the community.

And while the kids are clearly thrilled to be here, so are the Junior League members, many of whom fundraise all year for this exact moment.

"I used to come and help shop, and now I'm running it this year, but it's special, it's very special. We see some families that came last year, we recognize them, they recognize us, they look forward to it, and just seeing the excitement on the kids' faces when they've got their purchase," said Plotner.

Chelsea Plotner, who's now running the event as Executive VP, tells me over 150 children were invited, each referred by their school's guidance counselor based on need.

"So, part of the shopping experience, the families will go around with a Junior League volunteer shopper. They go pick up, within their budget, shoes, clothes, underwear, socks," said Plotner.

After shopping, families headed downstairs for the Community Fair.

There, kids could snap photos in the booth, decorate coloring sheets, grab stickers and toys, and walk away with backpacks loaded with supplies.

There were also resources for parents from CareerSource to Smile & Style, to Legal Services of North Florida, all offering free support and information.

And for parents like Omar Penn, the support couldn't come at a better time.

"My daughter, she's a very girly girl, and we found this really cool sparkly rainbow dress, and we couldn't leave it. Yeah, it was probably going to be the staple of her year," said Penn.

Omar came with her daughter and says the event is a lifeline for families trying to juggle it all, especially before the first day of school.

"Especially if you have multiple children and you are trying your very best to just make it day by day with just the regular needs and even wants. And so it's really good to know that other people have your back and we're all in it together as a community," said Penn.

If you want to be part of future events like this, the only requirements are being a woman, 23 or older, and living within 40 miles of Leon County.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.