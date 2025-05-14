One local school in Leon County is the first to be designated "heart safe"

Having Automated External Defibrillators, known as AED's, on-hand are crucial in schools for staff students, it can prevent death when seconds count.

If Governor Ron Desantis signs HB 1037 into law, every school in Florida will be required to have a Cardiac Emergency Response Plan and access to AED's.

Watch the video above to hear from a school nurse and a school safety specialist.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Stopping cardiac arrest before it's too late. That's what one Leon County school is trying to do. They also want schools across Florida to follow suit. I see what partnership has presented itself, and what it could look like in the future for all Florida schools.

It's the first of its kind in Leon County.

"We partnered with Project Adam. They are a national organization that encourages schools to be heart safe, " said Allison Westphal.

A Cardiac Arrest Emergency Response Plan is being implemented at the K-12 Florida State University School, presented by the organization Project Adam.

Project ADAM Affiliate Programs assist schools and communities in establishing cardiac emergency response plans to place into action in the event of a sudden cardiac arrest.

Florida High School nurse, Allison Westphal, explains to me why having that plan matters.

"A sudden cardiac arrest is when an adult, a child collapses and they're not responsive and the heart is not beating blood where it needs to. In those seconds and those minutes afterwards, what we do is going to affect the outcome of that patient. We won't have to rely on first responders outside of our school."

It's a much deeper need than one might think. Looking at the numbers, A person's chance of surviving drops by 7% to 10% every minute a normal heartbeat isn't restored. Immediate AED use can double or triple the person's chance of survival.

"We're just really fortunate that our school takes safety serious."

Kevin Helms is School Safety Specialist and Football Coach at Florida High. He tells me what he thinks the future of the Cardiac Arrest Response Plan would do for schools across the state if HB 1037 is signed into law.

"In the future I think all schools will follow in the same footsteps as us. We drill the safety procedures just as we would an active assailant, tornadoes drills, and all other things."

Right now, Florida High officials tell me they'll be prepared in their school clinic and hope all schools in Florida get on one accord.

"Anything we can do in this community to support the health of students and to prevent sudden cardiac arrest through screening and education is something this community needs to support."

Florida State University School is now officially a designated "heart safe" school. An official was presented to them by Project Adam.

