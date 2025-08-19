Leon County holds water distribution with precautionary boil water advisory in place for some communities

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors stopped by the second of two water distributions in Woodville Monday after a water main break led to a boil water notice over the weekend.



Water has been restored in Woodville and impacted areas.

During a distribution on Monday, people were able to pick up two cases of water.

With the boil water advisory people are being told to boil tap water for at least one minute before consuming or using for things like brushing their teeth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Water service has been restored after a water main break in southern Leon County, but a precautionary water boil advisory continues for the time being.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Woodville neighborhood.

I spoke with a few neighbors who picked up free water Monday as they work through the inconvenience.

The precautionary water boil advisory affects neighbors who live south of Cemetery Road.

That includes Woodville, Woodville Acres, River Plantation, Wakulla Station, and the City of St. Marks.

The notice was issued Sunday after repairs and a loss of water pressure in the area.

"I found out probably around 11 a.m. Sunday. I had been drinking the water, but I'm OK.

I met Michele Davis at a county water distribution at J. Lewis Hall Sr. Park.

When I stopped by Monday afternoon, county employees said an entire pallet of water had been passed out in just an hour.

Davis says this isn't a common problem, so she was impressed by the county's response.

"This is really the first time since 1999 that I can remember being on a boil water, but I'm glad that everything is going good."

Neighbors like Al Rhodes filed through consistently to pick up cases of fresh water to continue their daily tasks.

"This is a lot easier, because it's hard to boil it. The hardest thing is doing the dishes."

During the advisory, health officials say to boil tap water for a rolling boil of one minute before drinking, making ice, cooking, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Per state law, the water boil advisory will remain in place until two consecutive days of testing confirm the water is safe.

As of Monday evening, the county has not said if another water distribution is planned.

In Woodville, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

