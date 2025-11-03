SNAP shutdown hits disabled residents hard, Independence Landing fights back with free meals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Independence Landing is turning crisis into connection. Proving that when government aid stops, community care can fill the gap.



86% of Independence Landing residents lost access to SNAP benefits during the shutdown, prompting a grassroots meal program.



A commercial kitchen staffed entirely by residents is now preparing free healthy, balanced meals for the 58 residents in the community.



Watch the video to see why proper nutrition is vital to the health and independence of Independence Landing residents.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

At Independence Landing, 58 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities are proving that living independently is possible with the right support.

I'm Lyric Sloan in Southeast Tallahassee.

With SNAP benefits halted, the community that once thrived on self-sufficiency is facing an unexpected crisis and they’re turning to neighbors for help.

Independence Landing is an affordable housing community for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Currently, 86% of residents rely on SNAP benefits, and the recent government shutdown cutting off those benefits has caused significant stress.

To help relieve that burden, Independence Landing came up with a free creative solution.

“We have a plan in place to provide them grab and go, so throughout the day if anyone at any point they need something they can just come to our clubhouse and they can grab what they need no questions asked and they can go about their day,” Barby Moro, Independence Landing Executive Director, said.

The community operates a commercial kitchen staffed entirely by residents with disabilities, allowing them to stretch their dollars and donations even further.

These free meals are made possible through strong community support and partnerships with 211 Big Bend and Second Harvest.

“A lot of our residents do not drive, so these major community distribution events are difficult for them, they aren't as easily accessible," Moro said.

Moro says many residents also face a variety of health challenges, making it difficult for them to rely on highly processed, high-sodium, or high-cholesterol meals which are often the cheapest options during tough times.

“During this time we wanted to make sure we had fruits and vegetables available plenty of protein, carbs, healthy carbs," Nikki Pettineo, Independence Landing Culinary Director, said.

A big part of Independence Landing's mission is to help build strong, capable individuals who can contribute to the community and nutrition plays a major role in that.

“If you want a community that is thriving on a larger scale, then it matters how you treat your most vulnerable, and their health matters,” Moro said.

So far Independence Landing has raised over $5,000 which is expected to last them through the end of the month with free. Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner for all their residents.

A simple reminder that sometimes, independence takes a community In Southeast Tallahassee Lyric Sloan ABC 27.

