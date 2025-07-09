New childcare facility could soon be coming to the Southwood community

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new childcare facility could soon be added to the Southwood community thanks to an amendment to the Southwood Development Order.



It would be located on the corner of Blair Stone Road and Esplanade Way.

The amendment would need approval by both Tallahassee and Leon County commissioners.

SOUTHWOOD DAYCARE FACILITY

The ball is rolling on building a new childcare facility on this lot in the Southwood community, a service that can cost families thousands every year for each child.

This lot on the corner of Blair Stone Road and Esplanade Way could soon be home to a 10,000 square foot daycare facility.

It would come by an amendment to the Southwood Development Order, which would need approval by both Tallahassee and Leon County commissioners.

Megan Glasgow of Early Learning Coalition of the Big Bend says childcare continues to rise in cost every year, straining families and their budgets.

“We’ve seen a 29% increase overall for the past four years. In the state of Florida alone, the average childcare cost for infant care is around 12,000 dollars. Compare that to last year and around 9,200 dollars.”

Childcare Network Wonderschool says solving this issue could be as simple as supply and demand.

Build a new facility, and new competition for surrounding facilities could mean savings for parents and caregivers.

The amendment to the Southwood development order will also need to be approved by the Tallahassee City Commission at its next scheduled meeting on August 20.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

