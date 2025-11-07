Second Harvest holds another emergency food distribution amid SNAP uncertainty

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Southeast Tallahassee, a community united around generosity and need as volunteers and neighbors shared more than just food. They shared hope.



Thousands in Big Bend face food insecurity due to halted SNAP benefits.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend says the distribution helped feed hundreds of families.

Watch the video below to hear from neighbors who came out to the distribution.

Emergency food distribution launched as SNAP benefits are halted in Big Bend

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thursday, the line wrapped around the mall. Cars filled with parents, seniors and neighbors waited for the Second Harvest emergency food distribution to begin.

Robert Hasty waited in line with his neighbor. He says they look out for each other—a habit that helps them get through tough times like this.

“I thought about Ms. Drusilla, and she's raising four grandchildren on her own. She's a good neighbor, and we worked well together, and we try to take care of each other,” Hasty said.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend says Thursday’s event was part of a growing emergency response as SNAP benefits remain paused during the ongoing government shutdown.

Across the Big Bend, more than 96,000 people are now struggling to put food on the table. And with the holidays not far away, the need is rising.

Monique Ellsworth, CEO of Second Harvest of the Big Bend, says they were able to distribute enough food to feed about 1,000 people.

“Another mega distribution like this, it takes a huge lift. There are countless people we have to thank, the volunteers that came in all week, the extra packing that we had to do, the donations that have come in our community made this possible,” Ellsworth said.

Inside each box: frozen protein, milk, produce and pantry staples. It's a small measure of relief in a difficult moment.

And beyond the food, it was the connection between neighbors that stood out most.

“I'm doing whatever I have to do, wherever I have to go to help them that's what I'm gonna do because I can't let my babies be hungry,” Brown said.

Ellsworth says more food events are already being planned if federal benefits remain suspended.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.