TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crews are scheduled to break ground on the Charlie Ward Champions Ranch in Southeast Tallahassee on December 1st after reaching $9 million fundraising goal for a faith-based sports destination.



Champions Ranch is still fundraising to reach their goal of $20 million.

Organizers aim to create a one-stop hub for youth development, blending athletics, STEM programs, counseling, and community partnerships to help kids discover their full potential.

Watch the video below to hear from the Wards about what they want to accomplish with the ranch.

Charlie Ward Champions Ranch set to break ground in Southeast Tallahassee after decades of planning

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A decades-long dream is becoming reality as construction begins on the Charlie Ward Champions Ranch in Southeast Tallahassee.

The faith-based sports destination will provide a space where kids and families can play, learn and grow through mentorship, support services, and skill-building programs.

"This is the beginning. It's a multi-phase project. So we're taking out a bite at a time, starting with the first part of phase one, which will be this café, the multisport field, and then infrastructure that you can't see," said Tonja Ward, co-founder of Champions Ranch.

The project has been in development for decades, with organizers recently reaching a significant milestone.

"This has been a journey for a couple of decades, something that we have been working on a very long time. And it's beginning to get to a point where the reality is happening and to hit $9 million which is the marker," Ward said.

The ranch aims to help children discover their passions, much like former mentee Justin, a basketball player who fell in love with opera through working with the Wards.

"We want 10, 20, 30,000 more Justin stories like that, where kids are coming here and discovering things about themselves that may be outside of sports, or it may be in sports. But there's so many things that they can learn," Tonja Ward said. "With the community partners that we have who will be offering their research-based programming, the sky is the limit for what kids will be able to do and discover to be the best version of themselves."

The next fundraising benchmark is set at $20 million, which would provide enough funding to begin construction on the Indoor Turf Barn.

Charlie Ward shared his vision for the comprehensive facility.

"We have a one-stop shop model to where you can come for your STEM program, you come for the athletics. You can come for counseling, your physical therapy, so it's a one-stop shop model for our community," Ward said.

Despite the progress made, Ward hopes more supporters will join the collaboration.

"People have been watching us to see how far we're going to get, and God has brought us this far. So hopefully we can get more on board to be able to make this vision come to life even more," Ward said.

The groundbreaking will take place on Monday, December 1st, marking the start of phase one of Champions Ranch.

