More Big Bend families need holiday assistance amid economic challenges this season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend organizations are expecting to see more demand for holiday assistance this season as families face additional economic pressures this season.



The Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida Christmas Connection program has seen the evolution of need since starting its toy and food collection 46 years ago.

Due to economic factors this year, they're planning to pack additional toiletries and food boxes this year for families and expecting more to reach out.

No, these numbers aren’t the days of the year nor is it counting down to the holidays.

This is a list of the hundreds of families across the big bend that will need assistance during the holidays.

For 46 years, Coordinator Pattie Malarney says the Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida Christmas Connection program has provided families toys, hygiene items and food across seven counties.

“We started in 1979. There were 25 families, and it was sponsored by the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More Monsignor Kerr, and so it was families in need that came to his parish and said, ‘I need food or rent or utilities,’” she said. “It is now our 46th year. We have 500 families.”

Last year, they served 502 families.

But this year is a little different.

“I think our community is going to reach out even more to us, but also we try to make sure that we can fulfill everything on the wish list from the family,” Malarney said.

What’s contributing to the need is inflation and tariffs, according to Florida A&M University Professor of Economics Ifeakandu Okoye.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports a 3% rise in inflation in Sept. 2025 compared to Sept. 2024 while China, one of the largest producers of toys in the world as of 2024 based on data from the U.S International Trade Commission, faces a 47% tariff as of October.

“People will make some changes when prices go up because income is not changing, you know, at the rate of tax changes or cost changes,” Okoye said.

However, data released from a National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics survey shows a record 202 million people shopped from Thanksgiving Day to Cyber Monday, the largest holiday shopping event of year.

This year, consumers spent about $337 dollars on average for gifts, decorations and more.

Though, that’s not a reality for most of the people Christmas Connection volunteers serve.

All of their recipients are referred through social workers.

“We know they're really struggling, and so this year, we've packed more toiletries than ever we've packed more food boxes,” Malarney said. “You know we want to be good servants especially around the holidays that's what it's all giving back to our community.”

The Christmas Connection program is trying to collect as many donations as they can before distribution starts December 13.

Toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at the former Macy’s location in Governor’s Square Mall Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

