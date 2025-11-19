TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The final mural in Tallahassee's $50,000 Mural Makeover Project is almost done, transforming problem spots into vibrant public art displays.



The sixth and final mural of Tallahassee’s Mural Makeover Project caps off a citywide initiative to transform graffiti-prone areas into vibrant public art.

This follows a $50,000 Knight Foundation grant and collaboration with the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency.

Watch the video below to hear from the local artist who is wrapping this project.

Tallahassee's Mural Makeover Project nears completion with final Southeast installation

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The final mural of Tallahassee's Mural Makeover Project is nearing completion in Southeast Tallahassee, marking the end of a citywide effort to transform problem spots into vibrant public art displays.

Local artist Sig Dial is putting the finishing touches on the sixth and final installation this week, a piece that will join five others across the city designed to bring color and creativity to commercial properties in need of a refresh.

"I just want something that represents everyone that lives here, and feels good to represent the community that way," Dial said.

The Mural Makeover Project represents a collaboration between the Council on Culture and Arts and the Tallahassee Community Redevelopment Agency, funded by a $50,000 grant from the Knight Foundation.

For Dial, the project holds personal significance as a multi-generational Floridian.

"My family comes from these parts of Florida, like six generations, and to be able to put my mark on the property and kind of let the community be involved, it's been really nice," Dial said. "I want people for generations to come by to see it and to feel like a piece of them, a piece of what they love, is on the wall."

Sam Joslin Mueller, the public arts and exhibitions manager for COCA, says seeing the project come to fruition after nearly two years of planning has been energizing.

"It's energizing. I've been working on trying to fund and implement this project for almost two years now. So now seeing it actually happen and seeing everyone really excited about, it is really energizing, and I'm really hoping we can build on that and try to get funding from somewhere to keep it going. There are more property owners and more locations who want to be included and want to have public art on their building as well," Mueller said.

COCA says the goal extends beyond beautification to provide property owners with a long-term solution to recurring graffiti issues in these neighborhoods.

Once the final mural is complete, COCA plans to host a public mural walk to officially unveil all six pieces, giving neighbors a chance to see the artwork up close and meet the artists behind the creations.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.