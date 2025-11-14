Emergency Food Delivery Project wraps up after helping hundreds during SNAP lapse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A short-term partnership between 2-1-1 Big Bend, DoorDash, and local organizations helped hundreds of families receive food deliveries to their homes during the federal shutdown. That effort is coming to a close, but not before one final delivery.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When the federal shutdown froze food benefits, a local partnership jumped into action. That effort is now winding down, but not before helping hundreds of families get the food they need.

When SNAP benefits paused this month, phone lines at 2-1-1 Big Bend started ringing non-stop. That's when DoorDash's Project DASH stepped in, using drivers to deliver pantry boxes right to people's homes.

Darrell Davis, Senior Manager for Public Engagement at DoorDash said, "We saw that so many people who were suffering due to benefits being cut. It was our responsibility as a partner to step in and really utilize our existing network through Project Dash to try to deliver as many meals as possible and partners like 2-1-1 Big Bend were able to mobilize very quickly."

2-1-1 Big Bend CEO Kay Ignacio says the partnership, which included Second Harvest, led to hundreds of deliveries.

"Our partnership with DoorDash has been integral. It has helped our counselors so much…We just celebrated our 1,000th delivery with DoorDash, and it's been a giant exciting celebration," said Ignacio.

State Representative Allison Tant also praised the project for fighting food insecurity during the government shutdown.

"Food insecurity is real. It has lasting impacts on the family…You're always wondering where the next thing is coming from. I saw it with my own mom…The fact that DoorDash came together with 2-1-1 Big Bend to make a difference when we needed them the most is a really remarkable story for Tallahassee, and I'm so grateful." said Allison Tant, State Representative

With SNAP payments flowing again, and the government back open, the partnership will soon phase out. But not before one last mega-delivery with the help of Keiser University.

"On Wednesday, November 26, we will be delivering 1000 Thanksgiving meals. All you have to do is call 2-1-1 Big Bend if you or your family is in need this holiday season," Ignacio added.

Though the project will soon come to an end, community leaders say the impact will last.

