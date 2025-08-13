Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
TPD: Suspect arrested after child drowns in Tallahassee

The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Raymona Ford on Wednesday, claiming Ford was responsible for a 2-year-old's death in May
Tallahassee Police say a 2-year-old died after a 24-year-old hit him several times. Officers found the victim drowning in a bathtub in May.
SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A 24-year-old in Tallahassee faces murder charges after a 2-year-old drowned in a bathtub back in May.

Tallahassee Police arrested Raymona Ford on Wednesday after consulting with the State Attorney's Office and conducting a months-long investigation.

Police say Ford hit the child multiple times, causing him to have seizures. They say Ford then left the 2-year-old unattended in a bathtub.

First responders went to the Magnolia Terrace Apartments after hearing reports of a drowning. They performed life-saving measures and sent the child to the hospital. He died 4 days later.

Along with a murder count, Ford also faces an aggravated child abuse charge.

