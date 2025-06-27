TLH Reckoning takes on Fort Lauderdale as they push toward playoffs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee's pre-professional women's soccer team is finishing its season this weekend and needs you to be out and loud in support.



TLH Reconing plays for a playoff spot Saturday afternoon

The team is taking on Fort Lauderdale United

A doubleheader is Saturday at Gene Cox Stadium

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

TLH Reckoning is playing Fort Lauderdale United Saturday at 5 pm with a spot in the playoffs on the line.

Reckoning coach Izzy Catto describes what you can expect to see and why watching this team is a look into the future of the sport.

"A team that presses high and hard. A team that loves to score goals. A lot of these players you're going to have the opportunity to watch tomorrow will be playing in the professional ranks in the next 6 to 18 months. So you have a chance to see a kid grow and develop in front of your eyes, and give your child, male or female, a role model and someone to aspire to be."

Reckoning's reserve team gets the doubleheader started at 12:30 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium.

Tickets for the doubleheader are 10 dollars.

Everyone in the family is welcome to pack the stands to support the teams.

