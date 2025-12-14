Missy Mogle honored with tree planting ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Southwood community is remembering a little girl who died after police say she was abused.



Missy Mogle was five years old when she died.

Family and friends planted a tree in her honor in Southwood.

Watch the video to hear from Mogle's grandparents.

Missy Mogle honored with tree planting

Family and friends came together to plant a tree with a special meaning in Southwood.

The community is celebrating the life of Missy Mogle.

On Saturday morning, the Southwood community came together to celebrate the life of five-year-old old Missy Mogle by planting a redwood tree in her honor where she lived. Police say was found unresponsive at her home in May of 2025 in Tallahassee.

WTXL spoke to the grandparents of Mogle.

"Thank you for the Southwood Community Center, Miss Ashley Chambers for allowing us to have the memorial tree planted," said Pepper Mogle. "Let’s get the justice for the baby because she did not deserve anything that happened to her. She was too loving and too outgoing. She meant the world to me."

The community in Southwood is still fighting for Missy's law to be passed.

“Write your Representative about the Missy Bill let’s get it pushed through," said Andy Mogle.

