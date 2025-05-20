LCSO: Rickards High student arrested, accused of threatening a mass shooting

Leon County Sheriff's office received a tip on May 15th

The tipster said a student had made threats to conduct a mass shooting at Rickards High School

The student accused of making the threat has been arrested

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said Monday, it had arrested a juvenile student accused of threatening a mass shooting.

According to the press release, LCSO received a tip about the threat on May 15th. The threat was discovered in a video posted to Instagram.

The student accused of making the threat has been arrested and charged with "Written or Electronic Threats to Kill or Conduct a Mass Shooting." That student was then taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The statement did not address whether the student had any access to weapons, nor whether the threat was credible.

LCSO is encouraging parents and guardians to talk to their children about the gravity of making threats, and the potential legal consequences.

LCSO's statement did not say how it received the tip about the threat but noted that the FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious activity related to Leon County Schools. Tips can also be reported to (850) 922-KIDS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.