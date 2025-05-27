Watch Now
TPD: Two injured at Cascades Park after shooting

Police say teens were handling the gun when it fired.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A firearm discharged at Cascades Park early Monday morning injuring two people, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

It happened around 4:11 a.m. when three people, ages 19, 18, and 17, were handling a gun in the park. Police say the weapon discharged, hitting the 19-year-old and grazing the 18-year-old.

Police say they later recovered the discarded gun at the scene and confiscated it for evidence.

Police haven't released the names of those involved. The investigation remains open and active.

