Tallahassee parents now facing murder charges in 5-year-old's death

Editor's Note: This story includes information detailing abuse that some may find difficult to read.

Charges against a Tallahassee couple in the death of a 5-year-old have been upgraded to second-degree murder.

Chloe Spencer, the child's mother, and her stepfather, Daniel Spencer, were previously charged with aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily harm, and failure to report child abuse.

The state attorney's office says the decision to upgrade the charges comes after consulting with the medical examiner's office that the death was a homicide.

Original Story:

A Tallahassee five-year-old was found unresponsive; now her mother and stepfather are facing multiple charges, including Aggravated Child Abuse.

An autopsy was conducted, and a cause of death has not been determined as of Monday. A pathologist noted that the girl was malnourished.

On Tuesday, the Tallahassee Police Department released an incident report stating that its early investigation has determined that foul play is the suspected cause of the child's death.

This child's stepfather, Daniel Spencer, is charged with aggravated Child abuse, child neglect causing great bodily harm, and failure to report child abuse. The child's mother, Chloe Spencer, is facing charges including aggravated child abuse, child neglect with great bodily harm, and failure to report child abuse. TPD says additional charges are pending the results of an autopsy.

This all unfolded in the early hours of Monday, May 19th. According to the arrest/probable cause affidavit, around 7:45 a.m., Tallahassee Police Officers responded to the report of a child not breathing at a home off Kipling Court. When they arrived, officers found the child's grandfather performing CPR. The child was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead shortly after 8:30 a.m.

The report says officers spoke to the child's mother, Chloe, and her stepfather, Daniel Spencer. Both Chole and Daniel told officers the child had behavioral issues and often holds her breath during tantrums to manipulate her parents. They say a similar tantrum happened during this incident, and the child began to hold their breath. Daniel told officers that when the child started to hold their breath, he closed the door to her room where they were standing and walked away.

According to the report, several minutes later, Daniel alerted others in the home that the child was found unresponsive, which prompted her grandfather to begin CPR. At that point, 911 was called.

Officers noted suspicious bruising and injury patterns on the child, which indicated abuse. In the report, an officer confronted Daniel about the child's injuries. He stated that he and the child's mother would swaddle the child in an attempt to get them to sleep, and they would struggle to get out, causing bruising to their arms and wrists. Daniel admitted Chloe disciplined the child with a belt, but did not believe the injuries extended down their legs. Daniel also claimed the injuries to the child's face were caused by scratching at their face due to allergies.

According to arrest documents, during the interview, Daniel admitted to knowing Chloe had been abusing the child for an extended time by hitting them inappropriately and throwing them around. Daniel admitted he never attempted to notify law enforcement or any other entity.

The report states that, later in the day, a search warrant was served at the home, where officers took evidence, including an SD card from a camera in the child's room, Daniel's tablet, and phone. These items were taken to the Tallahassee Police Department to be processed. Further search of the child's bedroom revealed blood on multiple items, including pillows and comforters.

Police say evidence reviewed from the SD card at this time depicts hours of Daniel physically abusing the child by hitting them, violently pulling their arms, shoving their face into a bed, binding their feet and hands together, and covering them with pillows and comforters.

The State Attorney's Office has filed a motion to have Daniel's bond revoked.

