LCSO: Two high school students arrested on weapons charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two students were arrested Friday for having weapons at school.

Leon County deputies say a 15-year-old Godby High School student in the 9th grade was arrested for having a gun on campus. According to deputies, the student left the classroom without permission, telling the teacher he was leaving campus. The teacher immediately notified school administration.

The student was located by school staff and escorted to the office. Deputies say school administrators searched the student's book bag, finding a .45 caliber revolver and four bullets.

Over at Rickards High School, school administration received an anonymous tip that a 17-year-old student in 11th grade was in possession of a weapon at Rickards High. They say the student was removed from her classroom.

School administrators searched her belongings, finding a taser and pepper spray. The student said the items were for self-defense. She was arrested on two counts of weapon possession on school property.

Both students were taken to the juvenile assessment center.

The sheriff's office says the FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report any suspicious Leon County School-related activity, or you can call 850-922-KIDS.

