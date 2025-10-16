Local teacher arrested in connection with sexual misconduct investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Leon County teacher was arrested on sexual misconduct charges involving a minor.



30-year-old Mikayla Rich was charged with one count of Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures, a second-degree felony.

Detectives say a relationship between Rich and a minor spanned approximately three years.

Rich is no longer employed with Leon County Schools.

SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

LCSO Arrests Leon County School Teacher Following Sexual Misconduct Investigation

On Wednesday, October 15th, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested 30-year-old Mikayla Rich following an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.

Detectives determined that the relationship between Rich and the minor spanned approximately three years, beginning when Rich was 27 and the victim was 16. Over the course of the investigation, detectives gathered evidence and conducted interviews that corroborated the allegations and established probable cause for Rich’s arrest.

Rich was arrested and booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on one count of Offenses Against Students by Authority Figures, a second-degree felony.

At the time of the incidents, Rich was employed as a teacher at Acts Christian Academy. Rich was most recently employed at Apalachee Elementary School, but school officials say she is no longer employed with Leon County Schools.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.