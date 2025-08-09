Two brand new flea markets opening in Tallahassee just weeks after long-standing market closed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two brand new flea markets are opening in Tallahassee just weeks after the long-standing Flea Market Tallahassee closed.



They are happening at 9372 Woodville Hwy and the Tallahassee Urban League.

Flea Market Tallahassee closed in July, six months after heavy damage from the January winter storm.

Watch the video below to learn where a permanent flea market could go in the future.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of vendors at the old Tallahassee flea market have been in limbo since the market closed late last month.

That is until this weekend, when two new flea markets will open in the Capital City.

I'm Alberto Camargo, your neighborhood reporter in Southeast Tallahassee.

Learning about the efforts made to organize new spaces for these vendors and to find them a new home sooner than later.

Back in January, Flea Market Tallahassee was damaged by the winter storm.

Damage that caused it to close for good in July.

A frequent customer — Gordon Cox says he was shocked when he first heard the news.But soon after, he was inspired, "We're less than a mile from the flea market, we have a big open parking lot, and on Saturdays no one is here so why not offer it up to the vendors?"

Cox runs S.C.R.E.W.S. Tool Library on Woodville Hwy.

He says he spent the last two weekends of the flea market passing out flyers to let vendors know he had a space for them starting this weekend.

As of Friday, he's expecting more than 10 vendors to show up.

"One of the older vendors that had been there for 40 years looked at me several times throughout the day with a big smile on her face and told me that this is going to be a success," said Cox. "So that alone, to inspire them and have them be excited about it was benefit enough. I already feel like I'm serving a greater purpose."

"We just felt like we needed to try to do something for these vendors."

The Urban League is also stepping in to host about 25 vendors this weekend at their facility on Old Bainbridge Rd.

But President and CEO Curtis Taylor says the real goal is to find a permanent home for the market.

Taylor says local leaders are considering possible locations like the North Florida Fairgrounds or Carter-Howell-Strong Park on Georgia St.

"We are going to do everything we can to make sure that these local businesses end up in a good permanent location where they will be able to sell their products," said Taylor. "Please come out Tallahassee. Please come out and support your local businesses. This is what it's all about."

The Urban League's flea market will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The market on Woodville Hwy will open from 10 to 4 on Saturday.

In Southeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

