Woodville man helps kids look their best heading back-to-school

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Woodville man is helping kids look their best before they go back to school.



Rick the Barber and Heavenly Hair Studios are holding a back-to-school event Sunday

It will feature free hair cuts, book bags, and school supplies

WATCH the video to hear from Rick the Barber about what drives him

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rick the barber will be giving haircuts to students for free. Rick's shop, Heavenly Hair Studios, has also been collecting school supplies to give the kids for free. That includes bookbags, notebooks, pencils and more. It's a 22-year tradition.

"It's my hometown, and I just like going back home, you know, cause a lot of events happen in Tallahassee, which are good events, great events, and, you know, we don't ever have anything in Woodville like that. So 22 years ago I decided to bring it down there and I just kept it going, you know, it's grown bigger and bigger every year, and it's, it's just, it's a beautiful thing to see," explains Rick.

Organizers say this donation can also help ease the financial burden on parents.

"It's a load off them. It's a load, you know, and I can say that because it was a load off my mom and grandmother back in the days when, you know, when people were trying to help us. We've also turned around to where my mother and grandma also help people, you know, so I've been raised around that my whole life, and that's just what I know how to do."

The back-to-school giveaway will take place on August 10th. It will run 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ace Hardware at 9382 Woodville Hwy.

