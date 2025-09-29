Community rallies to help save Revels Meats amid financial struggles

TALLAHASSEEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Revel Meat is expected to close on Thursday, October 2, after over 50 years of being in business.

The community rallying behind Revel Meat to save the business.



Revel Meat is having to close due to not being able to afford the business anymore as a result of constant maintenance issues and mounting costs.

Organizations like the Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation rely on Revels to serve people in need.

Community members say Revels has supported them in the past and now they feel it’s time to support him in return to save a vital community resource.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Richard Melton took over Revels Meats eight months ago, but with the store already in rough shape, he says it has been nonstop challenges ever since.

“I thought I could bring it back, but I did not realize how far deep it was,” Melton said.

Since the takeover, the store has needed consistent maintenance from mold on the ceiling and leaking coolers, to peeling floor tiles.

Melton says the costs have simply added up too much.

“There is more money going out than what is coming in, and I have a couple of my vendors that have done everything they can do to help me. And it is going to kill me because I can’t pay it. I don't have the money,” Melton said.

In the area, two other food resources have already closed, The Southside Flea Market and Woodville Grocery Story, making Revels the last major food source for many.

Now that it's shutting down, the impact is hitting residents hard. Angela Martindale has seen first hand the impact of Revels.

“If something does happen to where we can’t save his store, it is going to be a great loss for our community not just for Tallahassee, but for the surrounding areas. Everybody goes to his stores because of his prices,” Martindale said.

Angela Martindale says Melton helped her in one of the most difficult times in her life when her uncle passed.

Melton used the store supply to help Martindale with food for her uncle's celebration of life.

" I don't know what side of the aisle he was on but he overheard me talking to a customer and that is when Rick was like what do you need?" Martindale said.

Revels has not only been a resource for residents but also for those who serve the community.

Timothy Mosley, founder of the Less Fortunate Still Matters Foundation, says Revels is his main source of product to support those in need.

“This has took a toll on me, knowing that I can’t come to this place and get what we need to serve our community and keep making a difference, ” Mosley said.

Community members say that Molten has helped them in time of need, and now it is time to return the favor so that Revels can continue to serve Tallahassee.

"As a community we can come together he did some much for people in Wakulla and not just Wakulla, but Tallahassee and I think that it is our time to give back to him when he is need," Martindale said.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.