FHP: Tallahassee man killed in ATV crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee man died Sunday morning following an ATV crash on a trail in southeast Leon County.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the 20-year-old man was headed south on the St. Marks Historic Railroad State Trail and crashed into a tree around 8:17 a.m. They say he overturned and was thrown from the ATV.

According to FHP, he was not wearing a helmet, and there were no reported passengers. Along with the highway patrol, the Leon County Sheriff's Office and Leon County EMS responded to the scene.

