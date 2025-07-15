Verizon showcases storm preparedness during Frontline Roadshow in Tallahassee

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — From portable cell sites to emergency communication vehicles, Verizon demonstrated how they prepare for hurricane season and how they help local first responders.



Verizon demonstrated how they use mobile network assets to keep first responders connected and neighbors safe.

The communications group says they offer this technology during disasters to support agencies at no cost.

Watch the video to see why engineers say having this technology is important for communities like Tallahassee.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

On Tuesday, Verizon hosted a "Frontline Roadshow" in Tallahassee to highlight the science and strategy behind their storm preparedness and how they support first responders during response and recovery efforts.

We spoke with a leader of one of the Frontline Crisis Response Teams who described having to work in devastating conditions, like after Hurricane Ian in 2022.

"It's physically and emotionally draining being submerged in other people's destruction," says field engineer Bernard Kramer.

"We work 20 hours a day and uh it's tough, you know, it's tough...It's for the greater good. Public safety first is on the side of my truck. That's all-encompassing. It doesn't matter what carrier you have; if it's a public safety issue, we are going to respond and help."

Verizon wants to remind everyone to be prepared ahead of any potential hurricanes this season, and make sure to let loved ones know if you plan on staying in an area that could be impacted by a storm.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.