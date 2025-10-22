Head Start services in Florida at risk as government shutdown continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Many families rely on critical early childhood education programs. The government shutdown and the potential disruption to Head Start has them worried about what comes next.



The government shutdown has lasted 21 days and may lead to the closure of Head Start services in Big Bend region.

Parents are preparing for potential impacts on early childhood education and meals.

Watch the video below to hear about efforts to sustain the program.

Head Start services at risk as government shutdown looms in Big Bend region

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hundreds of families across the Big Bend could soon lose access to their child's Head Start program if the government shutdown continues past Friday.

Head Start programs across Leon, Jefferson, and Madison counties serve some of the region's youngest learners by offering early education, meals, and support for working families.

But a letter sent to parents this week from the Capital Area Community Action Agency warns that if Congress doesn't pass a federal budget by October 24, local Head Start sites will temporarily close until funding is restored.

Capital Area Community Action Agency Director Darrel James says across Leon, Jefferson, and Franklin counties, 378 families in his program alone will be affected.

“It crushes me. One of the hardest letters I've ever had to write. Our families can't afford to pay for childcare. Head Start is a totally free program. We don't only work with the children. We work with the families. We're a two-generation approach so not only are we hurting the children, we are hurting the families," James said.

The Florida Head Start network includes more than 700 sites across 63 counties, meaning the potential impact of a prolonged shutdown reaches far beyond the Big Bend.

One of those sites, South City Head Start in Leon County, serves 148 children. It's a lifeline for working parents like Keiandra Colding, who says the uncertainty is stressful.

“Right now I'm trying to work two jobs, so with him being in school, I work overnight, and then I have a daytime job. So it helps me out a lot...but without him being in school I have to let go a job, and he has to be homeschooled,” Colding said.

If funding isn't approved, Head Start centers across the Big Bend will close temporarily until Congress passes a budget.

That also means staff members at those centers will be directly affected.

“I'm just hoping that this is over by Friday and we could just return. But if not, I'm going to continue to go to school and further my education,” Shantell Jackson, the lead teacher for South City Head Start, said.

“Some of us just don't know what we will do moving forward. There have been talks about maybe pulling from 401(k)s and different things like that, which you would hate to do, especially if you have like a while before you retire,” Matherlyn Norwood, a family advocate with South City Head Start, said.

James says his organization is working on a temporary funding solution to continue services past Friday, but as of now that has not been finalized.

We'll continue to follow what happens in Washington and how it affects families right here at home.

