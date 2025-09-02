Safety upgrades coming to Oak Ridge Road after years of concern

WOODVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Crews are adding new safety improvements to Oak Ridge Road, and neighbors say they've been waiting on the change for a long time.



Oak Ridge Road will receive 11 school bus stop lights, speed feedback signs, and roadway resurfacing.

An Oak Ridge Road Traffic Study was requested by Leon County Commissioner Christian Caban, and was completed in August 2025.

This project hopes to reduce speeding on the road, help kids feel safer getting on and off the bus, and prevent wear and tear on cars by resurfacing the roads.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For years neighbors along Oak Ridge Road have raised concerns about poor lighting, speeding, and dangerous school bus stops. Woodville resident, Laura Adams, believes these changes are exactly what Woodville needs.

“We are ready change, we are ready for improvement," Adams said.

Oak Ridge Road serves as a major connecting route for the Woodville community, which has seen nearly a 15% population increase since 2020 according to World Population Review.

With that growth comes more traffic and a greater need to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Now, a new project will add 11 new street lights at school bus stops, updated signage, and fresh pavement marking.

Community members say they're hopeful these upgrades will make a real difference not just for drivers, but for children and families on the road every day.

“We have children standing out in the morning in dark places that people can't really see, and so this is part of improvement,” Adams said.

In December 2024, Leon County District 2 Commissioner Christian Caban's office requested a traffic study that assessed longstanding safety concerns along Oak Ridge Road.

That study was completed this August and confirmed what neighbors already knew, the road needed serious improvement.

Roadway servicing has already begun and all improvements are expected to begin in October or in November. Crews hope to complete the project by the end of the year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.