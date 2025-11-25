Local businesses collaborate for the 2nd Annual Carlai Cares Thanksgiving Grocery Giveaway

SOUTHEAST TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local businesses collaborate for the sake of feeding 100+ Leon County neighbors.



The 2nd Annual Carlai Cares Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway took place on Tuesday at Yummy's restaurant off of Capital Circle Southeast.

Due to support from various businesses in the area, the groups were able to triple the amount of families they could feed.

Local businesses pulled together to make the Thanksgiving holiday a little easier for families.

Tax Savant Tax Services and Crabs on the Run partnered yet again for their 2nd Thanksgiving Meal giveaway.

Dozens of neighbors checked into Yummy’s restaurant Tuesday, leaving with a warm meal and hands full of groceries.

Karlai Pender and Shanya Green told us how much this initiative has grown in just a year.

“It literally tripled overnight, last year, our mission was to feed 30 plus families, we did around 40. This year we did 120.”

The pair says this event wouldn’t have been possible without help from Barnhart Farms, Power Injury Law, and other businesses in the area.

