NFL vet gives back to his city with free camp; promotes staying active

Staying active in the summer. That's a message one NFL player and Tallahassee native wants to drive home. It's his way of giving back to help those who are growing up right now, as we speak.

"Kids now are growing up different. We used to go outside from sunup to sundown."

That's NFL football player, Ronnie Harrison Jr. He remembers what it was like when he was a kid and sees how much has changed.

"Kids now are in the house on their iPads; they play the video games all the time. It's good to see them outside and get them out the house, I know the parents would love to see them having fun."

Harrison has played on three NFL rosters, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, and the Indianapolis Colts. He got there after his playing days at the University of Alabama.

That strong football journey originated right here in Leon County. Harrison was a two-way athlete at Florida High. Now he says it's important to give back to the kids in the neighborhood by hosting a free youth football camp this Saturday, June 7th, at his old stomping ground.

"I told myself if I ever made it big, I'd want to be able to help and give back to my community and give back to the kids."

Harrison's youth football camp is for boys and girls ages 8-16. It will feature skills and drills led by Harrison. All a part of making sure kids understand the importance of discipline and staying active.

"Stay active, stay outside, stay busy. Don't let yourself get bored, stay doing something. A new sport or help in the community."

It's a message that's been shared throughout the U.S. According to a CDC report, it found that only 6% of children aged 9-13 engage in outdoor play on their own during a typical week.

That's something local legend and NFL Free Agent, Ronnie Harrison Jr., wants to fix.

"I want it to be a big thing, all of Florida to come together and turn Tally up; put Tally on the map because nobody really knows about Tallahassee.

This is Harrison's fifth year holding his youth camp in the capital city. He says he plans to add more features to the camp, like 7-on-7 scrimmages, and including kids from all over the state.

