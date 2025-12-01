Community gathers for Charlie Ward Champions Ranch groundbreaking ceremony

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Construction begins on Champions Ranch, a faith-based sports facility in Tallahassee featuring multi-sport fields and youth programs.



Community leaders broke ground on the new Charlie Ward Champions Ranch

The project aims to create a faith-based destination offering academic support, athletic training, and mentorship opportunities for children and families

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Community leaders in the capital city broke ground on the Charlie Ward Champions Ranch. Where the newest destination for childhood academic and athletic excellence is being built.

Tonja Ward opened Monday with this:

"We are excited about breaking ground on the first multi sport field for the Charlie Ward Champions Ranch and the Champions Cafe."

Construction is now underway on a new faith-based sports destination for youth and families. The Champions Ranch will help children learn and grow through mentor ship, support services, and skill training.

The 109-acre site will soon have 3 multi-sports fields, an indoor Turf Barn, basketball courts, a cafe, and more.

Last week, I told you the ranch had raised more than $9 million to get to this point.

Its namesake says Monday's groundbreaking was a dream come true.

"It's like when you win a game or win a championship, you know all the sweat different things that you've gone through the challenges you're going through the success you're going through come to ahead where it's here, and so it is very similar to that type of feeling where God has definitely brought us this far," said Charlie Ward.

Charlie Ward hopes to have the first field and cafe up and running by the summer of 2026.

Other neighbors and groups who have invested in this project were also present for the groundbreaking.

Susie Busch Transou, the founder and owner of Hearth and Soul and vice president/co-owner of Tri-Eagle Sales, told me:

" This is so exciting, the ground ranking of Champions Ranch and will change lives in this community and the whole region for years to come, serving the whole person, the whole family. We are so grateful for the leadership of Charlie and Tonja."

With the ranch focusing on local youth, the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend says they're excited for the new opportunities ahead.

"You're gonna have access to all the great amenities right here on the ranch, the football fields, basketball courts, the turf ball, all of that you're gonna have access to all of those things," said Kacy Dennis, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend

And Mayor John Dailey was there for today's groundbreaking as well.

He says the ranch's impact will go beyond Tallahassee.

"Obviously, it'll be a regional draw," said Daily. "I mean, the opportunity from a business standpoint in Tallahassee from South Georgia, South Alabama, so it's a win-win situation for the community. We all know the positive impacts of youth character development, and when you combine the two under the leadership of Charlie and Tonja. You bring the community together, we can move mountains."

With the Ground now broken, construction will begin shortly

and it's only a matter of time before Tallahassee's youth can enjoy Champions Ranch.

