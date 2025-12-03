Local author helps inspire children's future careers in newest book

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A book featuring future careers for children is being launched this Saturday at Columbia Gardens, where 100 copies of the book and drawstrings will be given away. Families will also get to enjoy bounce houses, free food and entertainment, and even inspiration from local professionals.



The book is the second written by the author, whose goal is to open the eyes of the youth on future career paths.

The book allows the reader to insert an image of themselves to see what they would look like in each career field.

Watch the video below to learn about the newest addition to the author's stories.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A local author will be holding a free community launch event this Saturday for her new children’s book “My OmniLife: I Can Be Anything!” The book’s goal is for children to explore career opportunities, with the unique feature for children to insert a photo of themselves to see how they would look in different careers.

Author Shonda Knight says the idea for her first book stemmed from her having a conversation with her daughter about her hair. But as she traveled with the book, she realized that there needed to be something for the boys too. That is where her most recent story took off.

"For me, the message was really pouring into our boys, especially those again who in environments that don't teach them to dream big or um some of them may even feel that they don't fit into these pictures to really give them a visual of themselves in so many different career paths.," Knight says.

100 books and drawstring backpacks will be given away at the event, and there will be local men wearing t-shirts displaying the cover of the book, as well as their own profession, to allow young boys to meet professionals in the career fields featured in the book.

“It’s an opportunity to really pour into our youth and really open their vision to all the things that they can be," said Knight.

The event will be held at Columbia Gardens from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.