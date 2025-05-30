Southwood neighbors remember 5-Year-Old 'Missy' Mogle with vigil

Southwood neighbors held a vigil for 5-year-old Melissa “Missy” Mogle.

She was found unresponsive last week, and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Watch the video to see how our neighbors honored Missy's life, and what's next.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bubbles, shades of pink and purple and Minnie Mouse – it’s all things that made 5-year-old Melissa Mogle – “Missy.”

Neighbors in the Southwood community are honoring those parts of her life at a vigil Thursday.

"Every time you seen her, she had a smile on her face," Jasmine Hartsfield, Missy’s godmother, said.

Tallahassee Police found Missy unresponsive in her home last week.

She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Her mom Chloe Spencer and stepfather Daniel Spencer now facing second-degree murder charges.

Event organizer, Ashley Chambers, says the vigil focused on Missy's life.

“We felt like we wanted to do something to show this family our love and support and spread Missy's story and make sure name stays out there to get justice for her," Chambers said. “We wanted to blow bubbles for her, draw messages of hope and messages of love.”

Missy's family also attended. Her godmother, Jasmine Hartsfield, says she appreciates community efforts to honor Missy, but she hopes justice comes next.

“When you think of a spunky little girl, I want you to think of Melissa,” she said.

This is the first of several events planned to remember Missy.

Hartsfield says the family is still working out the details, but a celebration of life is scheduled at Pioneer Baptist Church in Crawfordville. That's June 14.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.