UPDATES: 2 killed, 5 injured following a shooting on Florida State Campus, per local police
FSU Shooting
FSU Shooting
UPDATES: 2 killed, 5 injured following a shooting on Florida State Campus
Tier Wootson
Continuing coverage of the Florida State University shooting
Ground Ops owner called to action
Florida State University students and staff describe terrifying campus shooting experience
Sen. Rick Scott visits shooting victims at TMH while students return to free food event on campus
Downtown Community Church opens its doors to students shaken by FSU shooting
City Church offers comfort and prayer after FSU shooting
Lawmakers react after deadly shooting at Florida State University
Parents wait anxiously for answers
FSU student speaks to Kenya Cardonne following shooting on campus
FSU student speaks to Maya Sargent about active shooter on campus
FSU shooting: First responders treat victims, evacuate students from campus
FSU Shooting
'Sick with worry': Tampa mom with two sons at FSU reacts to shooting
Katie LaGrone
FSU Shooting
Ground Ops: Coffee shop owner gets call of duty during FSU lockdown
Terry Gilliam Jr.
FSU Shooting
FSU students and staff describe a terrifying campus shooting experience
Kenya Cardonne
FSU Shooting
Shooting prompts changes to campus operations at FSU
Meg McCann
FSU Shooting
Sen. Rick Scott visits shooting victims at TMH while students return to campus
Alberto Camargo
FSU Shooting
FSU students turn to Downtown Community Church for emotional support
Layan Abu Tarboush
FSU Shooting
City Church offers comfort and prayer after FSU shooting
Ashley Engle
FSU Shooting
Lawmakers react after deadly shooting at Florida State University
Scripps News Group
FSU Shooting
Resources available for those affected by the shooting at FSU
WTXL Digital Staff
FSU Shooting
Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about the suspected FSU gunman
Meg McCann
