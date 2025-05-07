Grand jury set to discuss possible charges against the Florida State campus shooting suspect

State Attorney Jack Campbell said a grand jury will discuss the potential charges against the Florida State shooting suspect, Phoenix Ikner

Campbell said everything that happens in a grand jury is a secret until charges are made

Watch the video to hear from Campbell as he answers some of our questions related to next steps in this case.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

ABC 27 is looking into the next steps in the case against the suspect in the Florida State shooting who remains in the hospital.

The FSU campus shooting took place almost 3 weeks ago.

The suspected gunman, 20-year-old Phoneix Ikner, is expected to be in the hospital for some time, but State Attorney Jack Campbell said Ikner does not have to be present for a grand jury; which Campbell says is the next step in this case.

"They make a charging decision on whether or not there is sufficient evidence to bring charges, not whether or not a person is guilty of a crime, but whether or not there's sufficient evidence to proceed with a prosecution," said Campbell.

Campbell added there are two reasons why the case is going in front of a grand jury.

"You have potentially murder charges coming, but you also potentially have, you do have an officer-involved shooting in this situation," said Campbell.

Campbell said everything that happens in the grand jury is a secret.

"I couldn't tell you whether the Ikner case is going to be presented any more than I could tell you that any other case is going to be presented by the grand jury and nor could I tell you whether they're going to resolve and make a decision in a single day," said Campbell.

What sort of charges could Phoenix Ikner be facing?

"Once again, that gets into the facts of the case and the Tallahassee Police Department continues to investigate that crime, and so the charging decisions will be made based on the evidence, and I wouldn't want to speculate," said Campbell.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a previous interview they are currently combing through lots of physical and digital evidence.

"The continuing reviewing of witnesses and evidence, that'll go on for months and months and a lot of that, because subpoenas take a long time," said Campbell.

Campbell said he communicates with law enforcement every day about this case.

"We're gonna continue to investigate until we've run down every type type of lead and so that we can, I think, a better way to describe it, I want to be able to explain to the jury everything that I can," said Campbell.

After a grand jury review, charges could follow.

Campbell said the grand jury in Leon County meets about once every month.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.