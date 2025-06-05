State Attorney's Office files for the Death Penalty against suspected FSU shooter Phoenix Ikner

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The State Attorney's Office has filed a motion to seek the death penalty against suspected Florida State shooter Phoenix Ikner. Ikner is accused of opening fire on Florida State's Campus on April 17th, where two people died and six others were injured.

The motion was filed on May 29th. The documents say the State of Florida intends to prove and has reason to believe it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt, the following aggravating circumstances:



The defendant was previously convicted of another capital felony or of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to the person.

The defendant knowingly created a great risk of death to many persons

The capital felony was committed to disrupt or hinder the lawful exercise of any governmental function or the enforcement of laws.

The capital felony was especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.

The capital felony was a homicide and was committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justifications.

The victim of the capital felony was particularly vulnerable due to advanced age or disability, or because the defendant stood in a position of familial or custodial authority over the victim.

In mid-May, State Attorney Jack Campbell spoke to WTXL about seeking the death penalty. Watch the video to learn what he had to say.

Ikner faces two first-degree murder charges and seven attempted first-degree murder charges. He's due back in court on June 11th for arraignment at 9:00 a.m.

